73% crime victims not satisfied with Delhi Police response

New Delhi: Seventy three per cent crime victims are not satisfied with the response of the Delhi police. More importantly, 26 per cent crime victims don't report their case, as they don't have faith in the police, revealed a report on 'State of Policing and Law and Order'.

The report also mentioned that the only five parliamentary questions were asked by MPs on women-related crime issues from the 2014 budget session to the 2018 winter session.

This continues to be a major problem in Delhi, though statements like 'Delhi is the rape capital of India' are often made in the parliament over the years.

Praja Foundation, a group of eight Mumbaikars, with a vision to re-establish accountability and transparency in governance released its report on the 'State of Policing and Law and Order' in Delhi, highlighting how crime-related incidents have dented Delhi's image of a safe city over the years.

1,237 out of 1,965 reported rape cases (63 per cent) in Delhi were reported under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, where the victims were children.

Of the total cases of kidnapping and abduction, 94 per cent (5,555 cases) were of kidnapping of children from 2018 to 2019. In 70 per cent of these cases, girls were kidnapped.

The report throws a poor light on the investigation ability and police strength in Delhi as 4,02,512 IPC cases were to be investigated in Delhi in 2017.

Of these, 35 per cent cases were pending for investigation by the year end. A total of 2,42,125 cases were to be tried in courts for IPC in Delhi in 2017, of which 89 per cent cases were pending for trial by the year end.

The overall shortage of the Delhi police was 11 per cent from 2018 to 2019. Shortage of investigation officers (IOs), such as police sub-inspectors, in Delhi was 36 per cent from 2018 to 2019.

Maximum shortage in Delhi police was for the post of additional deputy commissioner of police was 41 per cent from 2018 to 2019.

“It is quite evident that this is not just a law and order problem, but more of a mind-set issue, where citizens seem to prefer arbitrary retribution over following the due process of law,” reads the report.