722 Candidates In Fray For Assam Assembly Polls; Women Only 59 As Independents Form Big Chunk |

Guwahati: As the stage is set for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, a total of 722 candidates will contest the polls across the state. Of them, 663 are men and only 59 are women, highlighting once again the limited representation of women in the electoral race.

According to official figures released after scrutiny of nomination papers, the highest number of candidates will contest from Algapur–Katlicherra (122) and Karimganj South (124) constituencies, making them the most crowded battlegrounds in the election.

On the other hand, several constituencies will see a much smaller contest, with the lowest number of candidates recorded in Rangia (31), Jagiroad (SC), Hojai, Naduar, Jonai (ST), Doom Dooma, Mahmora, Teok and Lakhipur.

Political parties across the spectrum have fielded candidates, while a large number of Independents have also entered the fray.

Among the major parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 90 candidates, while the Congress has put up 99 candidates. The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has fielded 26 candidates, and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has nominated 30 candidates.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has entered the contest with 18 candidates, while the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has fielded 18. The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has nominated 11 candidates.

Several other regional and national parties are also in the race. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has fielded 10 candidates, while Raijor Dal has nominated 13. The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has put up 22 candidates.

Left parties are also contesting in limited numbers. The CPI(M) has fielded two candidates, while the CPI and CPI(ML) have fielded three candidates each.

Smaller political outfits have also joined the contest. These include Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) with 10 candidates, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) with 16, National People’s Party (NPP) with two, Rashtriya Ulama Council with 10, and Voters Party International with 17 candidates.

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A number of other parties such as Apni Janata Party, All India Forward Bloc, Gondwana Gantantra Party, Republican Party of India (Athawale faction), Revolutionary Communist Party of India (Rasik Bhatt faction), Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), The National Road Map Party of India, and Vikas India Party have also fielded candidates in select constituencies.

Notably, 258 candidates are contesting as Independents, forming the second largest group in the election after the major political parties.

Election officials said the final list of candidates reflects the diverse political landscape of the state, with national parties, regional outfits and independent contenders all seeking the voters’ mandate.