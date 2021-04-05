70 students test positive for COVID-19 at Rajasthan's IIT-Jodhpur

Around 65-70 including students, teachers and staff at Rajasthan's IIT Jodhpur have tested positive for COVID-19 so far and 60 of them are currently infected with the coronavirus.
"Around March 11, some persons infected with COVID-19 had come here. They were from tribal villages Chandigarh, Gujarat and Jaipur. Then the cases started increasing," P Singh, Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO), told news agency ANI.
"65-70 students have tested positive so far at Rajasthan's IIT Jodhpur. Of which 55-60 active cases. No serious case. Block G3 on campus declared a micro-containment zone. Most of positive students travelled from Chandigarh, Gujarat and Jaipur," he added.
"We have increased the sampling, so contact tracing can be done. Teachers are very less, Most of the infected patients are students," he further said.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan on Sunday reported 1,729 fresh coronavirus cases which pushed the infection tally to 3,39,325, while two fatalities took the toll in the state to 2,829. A total of 3,23,618 people have recovered from COVID-19 and the number of active cases at present is 12,878.
(With inputs from ANI)
