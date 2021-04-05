70 students test positive for COVID-19 at Rajasthan's IIT-Jodhpur

"65-70 students have tested positive so far at Rajasthan's IIT Jodhpur. Of which 55-60 active cases. No serious case. Block G3 on campus declared a micro-containment zone. Most of positive students travelled from Chandigarh, Gujarat and Jaipur," he added.

"We have increased the sampling, so contact tracing can be done. Teachers are very less, Most of the infected patients are students," he further said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan on Sunday reported 1,729 fresh coronavirus cases which pushed the infection tally to 3,39,325, while two fatalities took the toll in the state to 2,829. A total of 3,23,618 people have recovered from COVID-19 and the number of active cases at present is 12,878.

(With inputs from ANI)