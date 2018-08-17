Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: 11 poems by the former PM that prove he is a wordsmith

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s passed away on August 16, 2018. He was kept on life support at AIIMS. BJP leaders visited hospital to enquire about his health. PM Modi visited Atal Bihari Vajpayee twice in 24 hours.
The 93-year-old was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, chest congestion, urinary tract infection and urine output on the lower side. He suffered a stroke in 2009 and that weakened his cognitive abilities. Later, he developed dementia. Since the last one decade, he had withdrawn from public life. He is also known for his oratory skills and his poems have resonated with the masses over a long period of time. As the whole nation is praying for the recovery of their ex-PM, we look back at some of the poetic work of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Do din mile uphar mein
Ghaaton ke vyaapar mein
Kshan-kshan ka hisaab loon,
Yaa nidhi shesh lutaoon mein?
Raah kaun si jaaon main?
Toote hue sapnon ki kaun sune siski,
Antar ki cheer vyatha palakon par thithki
Haar nahi maanoonga,
Raar nahi thanunga
Kaal ke kapaal pe likhta mitata hoon,
Geet naya gaata hoon, geet naya gaata hoon.
Kyon na main kshan-kshan ko jioon?
Kan-kan mein bikhare saundarya ko pioon?
Kal kal karte karte,
Aaj haath se nikale saare,
Bhoot bhavishyat ki chinta mein,
Vartamaan ki baazi hare.
- Swayam ko doosaron ki drushti se main dekh paata hoon,
Na main chup hoon na gaataa hoon.
- Jo kal the woh aaj nahi hain,
Jo aaj hain woh kal nahi honge,
Hone na hone ka kaam,
Isi tarah chalta rahega,
Hum hain, hum rahenge,
Yeh bhram bhi sada palta rahega.
- Bhari dupahari mein andhiyara,
Sooraj parachhai se hara,
Antaratan ka neh nichode,
Bujhi hui baati sulagaaen,
Aao fir se diya jalaen.
- Mujhe itni oonchaai
kabhi mat dena,
Gairon ko gale na lagaa sakoon,
Itani rukhaai kabhi mat dena.
- Daanv per sab kuch lagaa hai,
Ruk nahi sakte,
Toot sakte hain magar,
Hum jhuk nahi sakte.
- Baadhaen aati hain aaen,
Ghiren pralay ki ghor
ghataaen,
Paaon ke neeche angaare,
Sir par barsein yadi jwalaein,
Nij haathon mein haste-haste,
Aag lagakar jalna hoga.
Kadam milakar chalna hoga
- Kaurav kaun, kaun pandav,
Tedha sawal hai,
Dono or shakuni ka phela
kootjaal hai,
Har panchayat main paanchali
apmaanit hai,
Bina Krishna ke aaj
Mahabharat hona hai,
Koi raja bane,
Runk ko to rona hai.
