Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: 11 poems by the former PM that prove he is a wordsmith

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s passed away on August 16, 2018. He was kept on life support at AIIMS. BJP leaders visited hospital to enquire about his health. PM Modi visited Atal Bihari Vajpayee twice in 24 hours.

The 93-year-old was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, chest congestion, urinary tract infection and urine output on the lower side. He suffered a stroke in 2009 and that weakened his cognitive abilities. Later, he developed dementia. Since the last one decade, he had withdrawn from public life. He is also known for his oratory skills and his poems have resonated with the masses over a long period of time. As the whole nation is praying for the recovery of their ex-PM, we look back at some of the poetic work of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.