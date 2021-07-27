7 opposition parties seek President Kovind's intervention into farm laws, Pegasus issue

Seven Opposition parties have written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention to direct the government to discuss farmers’ issues and Pegasus phone-tapping in Parliament on Tuesday.

According to reports, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M), Communist Party of India and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) wrote to the President.



SAD leader Harsimrat Badal said it is very unfortunate that farmers have died while protesting against the three farm laws but the Centre is not even ready to discuss their issues.

"We're continuously seeking time over withdrawal of farm laws and Pegasus report. We've asked President to direct Centre to give opposition time over the two issues", Badal said.

They will also apprise President Kovind over the alleged Pegasus snooping row, the demand for repealing new farm laws, and urge him to direct the government to discuss both issues during the ongoing Parliament session.



Earlier in the day, Congress hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the government is not interested in a meaningful debate and it has yet to accept the party's demand for discussion and a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged Pegasus project issue.