7 killed, 2 injured in UP's Mathura road accident; PM Modi expresses condolences

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

"The road accident in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. With this I wish the injured a speedy recovery: PM," tweeted PMO India today.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At least seven people were killed when a car collided with another vehicle on a stretch of the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on Saturday morning.

"Seven people died and two others were injured after a vehicle hit their car on Yamuna Expressway near Mathura. Among the seven killed, three are women, three men and one child died on the spot. Another child and a man are hospitalized. They were going to a wedding in Noida," Mathura Superintendent of Police (Rural), Shrish Chandra told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expresses his condolences over the death of the people and directed that the injured should be given proper medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 11:45 AM IST