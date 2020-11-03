69.7% turnout in 28 MP bypoll seats

Bhopal

By-elections in 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh witnessed 69.7% turnout on Tuesday, a drop of about 3% over last polls, according to provisional figures released by the Election Commission of India. The results will decide the fate of the seven-month-old BJP government.

In the 2018 general elections, these seats had seen a voter turnout of 72.93%. The final tally this time could go up by a percent or so. Nine assembly constituencies reported an increase in voter turnout though it was only by about one percent. These include Bhander, Mungaoli, Karera, Pohri, Ashoknagar, Mungaoli, Suwasra, Agar and Biaora constituencies where voters demonstrated more excitement compared to general elections of 2018.

Highest voter turnout was reported from Agar with 83.75% and lowest in Gwalior East where 48.15% voters exercised their franchise. The fate of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, was locked in EVMs on Tuesday. Special preparations were made for polling considering Covid-19 pandemic.

In Gwalior and Chambal, there were violations of Covid guidelines whereas voters from Malwa were comparatively disciplined.

Shivraj targets Cong over EVMs: Thanking the voters, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that doubts cast by the Congress on the EVMs shows that it has accepted defeat. He said, “Voters in several constituencies have shown exemplary excitement by crossing the 2018 voting percentage.”

BJP used all tactics to cover up its defeat: Nath: Former CM Kamal Nath said that the BJP had done all in its power to defeat the Congress including distributing money, liquor and misuse of state machinery. I am sure Congress will emerge victorious and form govt after 10.