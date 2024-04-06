'₹680 As IT Returns In 2021-22': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar In Trouble After Allegations Of Asset Misrepresentation In Poll Affidavit

IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar |

Trouble mounts for Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar as a Supreme Court Lawyer and a Bengaluru-based resident have filed a complaint against him, accusing the minister of providing inaccurate and misleading information about his assets in the poll affidavit.

In the complaints, addressed to Thiruvananthapuram district collector and returning officer, it has been alleged that Chandrasekhar’s declaration of having assets of approximately ₹36.12 crore grossly undervalue his true financial standing. The Union Minister filed his nomination papers on Thursday as he is preparing for a battle against Congress leader and three-time MP Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram.

The letters point out that Chandrasekhar declared assets worth ₹65 crore in the 2018 Rajya Sabha elections, raising questions about consistency in asset declaration.

1/ I have filed a complaint against @Rajeev_GoI for filing false affidavit on 4th April, 2024 as the @BJP4India’s candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections from #Thiruvananthapuram #Kerala, against @ShashiTharoor of @INCIndia, with the @ECISVEEP.



As per his Affidavit -



1.… pic.twitter.com/hyejfgMGMk — Avani Bansal (@bansalavani) April 5, 2024

According to the complaints, the union minister declared assets worth ₹25 crore and ₹37 crore in the Rajya Sabha polls of 2006 and 2012, respectively.

The complaints note discrepancies in Chandrasekhar's affidavit, particularly in the valuation of movable assets. While the affidavit lists movable assets at approximately ₹9.25 crore, it has been contended that receivables totaling approximately ₹41 crore have been disregarded. The complainants say that this has been done with a view to mislead voters.

The Congress's Kerala unit also raises concerns over alleged errors in Chandrasekhar's affidavit, citing inconsistencies in asset valuation and discrepancies in listing properties.

URGENT ATTN | We've accessed the petition regarding the False Affidavit filed by Rajeev Chandrasekhar.



The complaint was filed to @ECISVEEP @collectortvpm and EC Observer. Rajeev has declared assets of only 36 Cr. The whole world knows that he is a billionaire (8000 Cr) (1/n) pic.twitter.com/o7Df2yndUj — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) April 5, 2024

On my way to file my nomination as the Thiruvananthapuram NDA candidate for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.



Grateful for all the blessings and support 🙏🏼



Watch Live- https://t.co/Z2KApSXWRz#Rajeev4TVM#PoliticsOfPerformance #ModiyudeGuarantee — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳(Modiyude Kutumbam) (@Rajeev_GoI) April 4, 2024

Today marks a significant milestone in our mission to transform #Thiruvananthapuram — my mission to propel Ananthapuri forward after 15 years of neglect.



Thank you, everyone, for your overwhelming support!#Rajeev4TVM#PoliticsOfPerformance#Ini_Karyam_Nadakkum… pic.twitter.com/gjr3qghzRj — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳(Modiyude Kutumbam) (@Rajeev_GoI) April 4, 2024

In the affidavit accompanying his nomination papers, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has declared movable assets worth ₹13,69,18,637, while his spouse possesses assets valued at ₹12,47,00,408. Additionally, his movable assets include jewellery, bullion, and other valuable items, amounting to over ₹3.25 crore.

In addition to this, Chandrasekhar's self-acquired property, purchased for ₹5,26,42,640, now holds an approximate current market value of ₹14,40,00,000. However, he also acknowledges liabilities totaling ₹19,41,92,894, which are currently under dispute. Meanwhile, his spouse's liabilities under the same category amount to ₹1,63,43,972, including loans from banks and financial institutions.

Also, according to his Income Tax return for 2022-23, Chandrasekhar's total income stands at ₹5,59,200, reflecting a significant increase from ₹680 in the previous year (2021-22).

As Chandrasekhar prepares to contest against Tharoor and CPI veteran Pannian Raveendran in the polls scheduled for April 26, these allegations cast doubt on his transparency and accountability, potentially impacting his electoral campaign.