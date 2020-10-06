6-year-old Hathras girl raped by cousin in UP's Aligarh, dies

A six-year-old girl raped in Aligarh over two weeks ago by her cousin, died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.

The girl was from Hathras but had been living with her maternal aunt after her mother died last year. She was taken to Delhi for treatment after her condition deteriorated.

Hathras police chief clarified that while she belong to the district, the incident took place in Iglas police station area of Aligarh.

"A minor girl belonging to Jatoyi village of Sadabad area in Hathras was allegedly raped 15-20 days ago by her minor cousin, who is mentally unstable, during her stay in Aligarh. Victim passed away yesterday during treatment & was cremated by her family," Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal said.

"A case has been registered under various sections against girl's minor cousin at Iglas Police Station in Aligarh district. Accused has been arrested & produced in a Juvenile court by Aligarh Police & they are taking further action in this case," he added.

SSP Aligarh G Muniraj has suspended the Station House Officer of Iglas for laxity in arresting the accused.

The family placed the minor's body at the Sadabad-Baldev road and staged a demonstration, demanding arrest of the accused and family and also the guilty police personnel.

Senior officials have reached the spot to pacify the protestors.

(With IANS inputs)