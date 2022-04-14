6 killed, 12 injured after fire breaks at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district

At least six people died and 12 others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh last night, reported news agency ANI.

The fire broke out at Porus Private Limited in the Musunuru village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Wednesday night. The fire broke out in the factory delivering polymer raw material after a container got leaked and the flames started hitting the factory through an opened manhole.

"A container got leaked in the factory and suddenly, the flames came out through a manhole. A total of five people died on the spot and one was killed on the way to the hospital. As many as 12 people are also injured in the accident," Srinvasulu, DSP Nujiveedu told ANI.

"There were 18 workers on duty at the time of the accident. The victims were shifted to Vijayawada and Nuziveedu for better treatment. Upon receiving the information, firefighters and police rushed to the scene and took relief measures. Two floors were completely burnt in the fire," Rahul Dev Sharma, Eluru SP, told ANI.

According to ANI, the police also informed that out of six died, a total of four deceased people belonged to Bihar state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident and announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.

According to an official release, he also announced Rs five lakh each to the critically injured and Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained minor injuries.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 08:46 AM IST