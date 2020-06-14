5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Gujarat near Rajkot

On Sunday evening a 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Gujarat. As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake struck 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 8:13 pm.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage. Many however took to social media to share their accounts of the quake.

Soon after the Gujarat quake, news agency ANI quoted the National Center for Seismology to say that at 8:35 pm on Sunday an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 had struck 90 km east of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details awaited.