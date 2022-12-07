e-Paper Get App
57 paramilitary personnel killed in 5 years in fratricidal incidents, maximum deaths in CRPF: Govt

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
Security Forces in Sukma district | Photo: PTI
As many as 57 paramilitary personnel have died in fratricidal incidents in the country in last five years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said among the deceased, 22 belonged to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 17 were from Border Security Force (BSF), nine from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), six from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), two from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and one from the Assam Rifles.

"Causes and circumstances behind most of such cases are found to be generally personal and domestic problems like marital discord, personal enmity, mental illness, depression and financial related ones," he said in a written reply to a question. 

