 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Meghalaya, Tremors Felt In Assam & West Bengal
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 07:07 PM IST
After Turkey-Syria, massive earthquakes can hit Uttarakhand any time: Report | Representative Image

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit the North Garo Hills in Meghalaya on Monday evening due to which, tremors were felt in Assam, West Bengal and as far as Bhutan and Bangladesh as well.

No injuries or casualties have been reported yet.

The tremor occurred at 6.15 pm in North Garo Hills district in the northeastern state at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 02-10-2023, 18:15:18 IST, Lat: 25.90 & Long: 90.57, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: North Garo Hills, Meghalaya," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

The epicentre is around 3 km from Resubelpara, the district headquarters.

"We have not received any report of loss of life or damage to property," said an official of the disaster management authority here.

The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.

