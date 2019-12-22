5000 security persons and several snipers to watch-over PM Modi's rally in Ramlila Maidan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to kickstart its campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi with a rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi. Amid anti-CAA protests that have become violent in the last few days especially at universities in the nation’s capital, security has been immensely beefed up in Delhi.

After the intelligence agencies warned about some possible disruptions in the PM’s rally, security measures have been tightened from the ground to the sky in Delhi. Areas around the Ramlila Maidan have been declared as non-fly zones by the central security agencies, reported Hindustan Times.

ALmost 5000 security and traffic personnel have been deployed in and around the Maidan. According to the Delhi police, the National Security Guard’s (NSG) anti-aircraft and anti-drone squads have also been positioned to deal with any possible airstrike.

The Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said that a three-layer security-cover has been deployed including the Special Protection Group (SPG) and Delhi Police at the venue.

Randhawa told HT, “Twenty deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) are being deployed to take charge of the security arrangements at both the venues. Around 2,000 personnel of central armed forces such as Rapid Action Force and Central Reserve Protection Force (CRPF) will be deployed at the venue. This is in addition to security and traffic personnel of Delhi Police and commandos of central security agencies.”

According to the report, an officer who didn’t want to be named claimed that every person to attend the rally will have to produce a valid identity card. He also said, “They will have to undergo thorough searches and frisking before being given entry. Door frame metal detectors are being placed at each entry gate. A special entry gate and emergency exit gate have been created for senior dignitaries and VVIPs.”

Randhawa also said that the shops around the Maidan will remain shut until the rally. Trained policemen will be positioned outside the Maidan and shops, while snipers will also be stationed on each rooftop.

The police also said that the traffic will be diverted on some routes and the traffic police will be present on the roads to guide the motorists.