₹500 Crore Creek Plan: CM Bhupendra Patel Cracks Down After Surat Flood Fury | File Pic

Surat: In one of the toughest administrative reviews held in recent years, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel rushed to Surat on Thursday to personally assess the devastating creek flood situation that crippled several parts of the city. Emerging from a two-hour marathon meeting, the state government announced a massive ₹500 crore package for the comprehensive redevelopment of Surat's creek network while issuing an unprecedented warning that officials responsible for negligence could face criminal prosecution.

The meeting at the Surat Circuit House reflected the seriousness of the crisis. Mobile phones of all ministers, legislators, senior bureaucrats, the Municipal Commissioner and officials were deposited outside before the meeting began, ensuring uninterrupted discussions focused solely on flood management and accountability.

Sources said MLAs representing the worst-hit areas strongly confronted officials over repeated flooding despite previous assurances. Listening to firsthand accounts of waterlogged neighbourhoods, damaged homes and public hardship, Chief Minister Patel reportedly directed officers to prepare an emergency action plan on a war footing to drain stagnant water and prevent such disasters from recurring.

₹500 crore creek redevelopment package

The Chief Minister announced a ₹500 crore special package to permanently address Surat's recurring creek flooding. The funds will be utilised for creek redevelopment, extensive deepening of waterways and the immediate removal of illegal encroachments obstructing the natural flow of water.

Patel also instructed the Surat Municipal Corporation to remove all illegal pressures and encroachments along creek banks without political interference. Stressing accountability, he warned that any future lapse or administrative failure would invite the strictest disciplinary measures, including criminal action wherever necessary.

Relief measures for flood-hit areas

Relief for flood-hit families was another major priority during the review. Instead of the usual four to five days required to distribute financial assistance, the Chief Minister directed the Municipal Corporation, district administration, police and other government departments to work in coordination and ensure that eligible affected families receive cash and household assistance within 24 hours.

The government has also ordered an investigation into roads that were recently constructed but suffered damage or caved in after the rains. Officials have been instructed to identify poor-quality work and initiate criminal proceedings against erring contractors as well as civic officials found responsible. Contractors using substandard materials could also face blacklisting.

Officials warned over negligence

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said the Chief Minister had demanded answers from the administration over the repeated flooding.

"The Chief Minister has taken a very serious review. The administration has been asked why the same mistakes that caused flooding in previous years were repeated. A detailed investigation is underway, and anyone found negligent must be prepared to face serious consequences," Sanghavi said.

He added that the first phase of cleaning operations across all affected areas had been ordered to be completed by the evening.

Meanwhile, the administration has deployed special survey teams to assess losses suffered by households, shops and businesses affected by floodwaters. Once the assessment is completed, the Chief Minister will convene another high-level meeting in Gandhinagar to finalise a financial relief package for affected traders and residents.