5 trillion dollar economy and PM-Kisan programme, highlights of first 6 months of PM Modi's second term

November 30 2019, marks the completion of six months of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term. In the second term, Modi has taken several steps that had citizens split into two sides.
The rise of new India as PM Modi’s personal Twitter handle is calling it, the six months of his second term have been phenomenal and fogged with controversial decisions and actions throughout the nation. As today marks the completion of six months, the Twitter handle, narendramodi_in has tweeted a couple of posters and a video describing the PM’s work in the last six months.
The tweet reads, “These #6MonthsOfIndiaFirst have been phenomenal for the rise of New India. From the end of Article 370 to economic reform, productive Parliament to decisive foreign policy, historic steps taken. Head to Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App, know more & share!”
According to the posters tweeted by Modi’s account, in order to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy, the Modi-led government has taken several steps such as strategic disinvestments, Labour reforms, Tax reforms and Bank reforms in the last six months.
The second poster focused on Modi’s work for farmers in India, PMO’s manifesto included the PM-Kisan yojna and during his time, the PM has worked to extend the benefits of the programme to farmers across the nation. The total beneficiaries acc to PM Modi are increased to 14.5 crores.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)