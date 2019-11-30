5 trillion dollar economy and PM-Kisan programme, highlights of first 6 months of PM Modi's second term

November 30 2019, marks the completion of six months of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term. In the second term, Modi has taken several steps that had citizens split into two sides.

The rise of new India as PM Modi’s personal Twitter handle is calling it, the six months of his second term have been phenomenal and fogged with controversial decisions and actions throughout the nation. As today marks the completion of six months, the Twitter handle, narendramodi_in has tweeted a couple of posters and a video describing the PM’s work in the last six months.