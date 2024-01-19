5 SC Judges Who Gave Ayodhya Verdict Invited For Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

Five Supreme Court judges, who presided over the bench that cleared the way for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya, have been invited for the temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22, reports said on Friday.

The Ayodhya verdict in November 2019 was delivered by a five-judge bench, consisting of : Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice SA Bobde, (then) Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justice S Abdul Nazeer.

All members of the five-judge bench, with the exception of DY Chandrachud, have retired. SA Bobde held the position of Chief Justice of India from November 2019 to April 2021.

Ram temple consecration ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the consecration ceremony, known as 'pran pratishtha,' at the Ram temple on January 22. The temple is anticipated to be open to the public from the following day.

The term 'pran pratishtha' signifies instilling the idol with divine consciousness, a crucial ritual for every idol worshipped in a temple.

The Prime Minister has appealed to the public to refrain from visiting Ayodhya on January 22, emphasising a desire not to cause any disruptions to Lord Ram. He suggested that everyone is welcome to visit starting from January 23.