A video showing a police sub-inspector approaching a spiritual figure popularly known as 'Parchi Wale Baba' for help in solving a robbery case has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the Sub-inspector from UP is seen sitting on the floor in front of the baba, who is seated on an ornate throne on a stage before a gathering of devotees. The officer tells him that a theft took place at his aunt's house around five months ago, but the police have been unable to identify or apprehend the accused despite efforts to solve the case.

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The interaction has drawn attention because, instead of discussing the investigation through official channels, the officer is seen seeking guidance from the spiritual figure in a public gathering.

'You Are A Police Officer, Solve It Yourself': Baba Questions Sub-Inspector

During the conversation, the baba initially questions the officer, asking him why he has approached him when he is a police officer himself and should be capable of solving the case.

The sub-inspector responds that he has been trying his best to crack the case for the past five months but has not succeeded. The baba then asks where the theft took place, whether at the officer's own residence or at his aunt's house.

When the officer clarifies that the incident occurred at his aunt's house, the baba questions why he became involved in the matter if it did not directly concern his household or jurisdiction.

The baba also asks whether the officer visited the house wearing his police uniform. The sub-inspector confirms that he did.

At this point, the baba remarks that he is not entirely familiar with the rules and regulations governing law enforcement and refrains from commenting on whether the officer's actions were appropriate.

Baba Claims Three People Were Involved In The Theft

As the interaction continues, the officer tells the baba that he suspects someone from within the family may have been involved in the theft.

The baba appears to agree with the suspicion and proceeds to examine the slips of paper, or 'parchis', in his possession. He then tells the officer that three people were involved in the theft and assures him that the matter will be resolved and the accused will be caught soon.

The exchange takes place in front of a large gathering of devotees. Towards the end of the video, the officer is also seen touching the baba's feet.

The baba's claims about the number of people involved and their alleged connection to the family have not been independently verified.

Video Triggers Questions Over Police Credibility

The video has sparked debate over the conduct of the police officer and the credibility of the investigation. Many social media users questioned why a law enforcement officer would approach a spiritual figure for assistance in an ongoing criminal matter instead of relying on established investigative procedures.

Several users also criticised the officer for discussing details of a theft investigation in a public gathering while wearing his uniform. Others argued that seeking spiritual guidance is a personal choice, but bringing details of a criminal investigation before a baba raises concerns about professionalism and public confidence in the police force.

What Does The Law Say About Police Officers Discussing Investigations With Outsiders?

Police officers are expected to maintain professional conduct and protect the confidentiality of sensitive information obtained during criminal investigations.

While seeking personal spiritual guidance is not, by itself, necessarily a criminal offence, disclosing confidential or non-public details of an investigation to an unauthorised person may raise questions under applicable departmental conduct rules and service regulations.