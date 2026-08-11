5 Injured After Kanwar Yatra DJ Vehicle Touches Power Line In Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara | Representational Image

Jaipur, Aug 11: Five people were injured after a DJ vehicle leading a Kanwar Yatra came in contact with an 11-kV power line in Rajasthan’s Khairthal-Tijara district on Tuesday, police said.

Power line contact injures five

The incident occurred near Shekhpur turn in Jojaka village when the Kanwariyas, who had returned from Haridwar with Gangajal, were entering the village, they said.

According to police, the power line was hanging low and came in contact with the DJ vehicle. Five people sitting on top of the vehicle suffered electric shock injuries, while some Kanwariyas jumped off the vehicle to save themselves.

The incident triggered panic among the participants of the procession. The injured were taken to a hospital in Tijara, police said.

Injured shifted for treatment

Four of the injured were identified as Mohit (15), son of Premchand, Sunil (14), son of Praveen, Sagar (11), son of Sonu, and Taran (15), son of Harchand.

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They were referred to Alwar for further treatment, with Sunil’s condition reported to be serious.

Another Kanwariya also suffered burn injuries after coming in contact with the electric current, police said.

Kanwar Yatra return disrupted

Local residents said the group had gone to Haridwar to collect Gangajal as part of the Kanwar Yatra and was returning to the village when the incident occurred.

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