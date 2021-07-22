4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner, second in 2 days

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Thursday. This is the second consecutive day that an earthquake hit Bikaner.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, tremors were felt about 413 kilometres west-northwest of Bikaner with a depth of 15 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 22-07-2021, 07:42:15 IST, Lat: 29.65 & Long: 69.50, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 413km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.