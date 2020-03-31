45 from state visited Nizamuddin Jammat mosque, 1 died: Karnataka Health Minister

"A religious ceremony was held at the Nizamuddin Jamaat mosque in New Delhi on March 10, which was attended by about 45 people from Karnataka. One of them was a man who died in Sira," tweeted Sriramulu. Sira is located in Tumakuru district, 123 km north west of Bengaluru.

He said several visitors from Australia, Singapore, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia visited the Delhi mosque. The state government is on the lookout for the remaining people who visited the mosque to quarantine and test them.

Twenty-four people, who took part in a religious congregation in Nizamuddin West earlier this month, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, he said that 1,033 people have been shifted to various places. The Delhi Police has cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West where several people showed symptoms of the coronavirus after taking part in the Tabligh-e-Jamaat. Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation from March 1-15.

(Inputs from Agencies)