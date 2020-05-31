42 test positive, Aurangabad COVID-19 count now 1,540

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Sunday reached 1,540 as 42 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said.

While 976 people have been discharged so far, 70 have died of the infection, leaving the district with 494 active COVID-19 cases, he added.

Of the 70 deaths, 59 have taken place in Government Medical College and Hospital here, one in the dedicated COVID hospital, and ten in private facilities, the official said.