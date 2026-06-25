'40,000 Obscene Videos & Pakistan Link': Bajrang Dal Alleges Manish AKA Moin Khan Targeting Hindu Women In Kota Conversion Row

X/RShivshankar

Kota: A case registered in Rajasthan's Kota over an alleged social media network has triggered a major controversy, with Bajrang Dal claiming that Hindu women and girls were being targeted through online platforms, blackmailed using objectionable content and pressured to convert their religion. Police, however, have said that several allegations being circulated publicly have not been substantiated during the investigation so far.

The case came to light after Bajrang Dal activist Yogesh Renwal filed a complaint at Vigyan Nagar police station on June 15. Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR and arrested the accused, identified as Manish Sharma.

According to the complaint, Sharma allegedly used the name "Moin Khan" on social media and was associated with online groups where discussions allegedly revolved around trapping Hindu women through romantic relationships, recording objectionable videos and later using them for blackmail. The complainant further alleged that victims were pressured to convert after being exploited.

Police are currently examining chats, videos and other digital material recovered from electronic devices linked to the accused.

Conversion, obscene videos and social media source

According to India Today, claims of more than 40,000 obscene videos, an alleged Pakistan connection and accusations of religious conversion have brought the Kota case into the national spotlight, prompting Bajrang Dal to demand an investigation by central agencies.

The FIR was registered under Sections 196(1)(A), 196(1)(B), 299 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 66, 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act.

Bajrang Dal has alleged that Sharma was active on platforms such as Telegram, Snapchat and Discord and participated in groups that targeted Hindu women. Renwal claimed that investigators found over 40,000 obscene videos of Hindu women on the accused's mobile phone. He further alleged that some videos contained religious symbols such as "Om" and "Swastik", while others included objectionable content involving Hindu deities and Shivling.

The organisation has also alleged that Sharma underwent circumcision, converted his religion and adopted the name Moin Khan before engaging in these activities.

As reported by India Today, according to Bajrang Dal, certain Telegram groups and audio clips contained discussions about trapping Hindu women and recording videos. The organisation further claimed that terms such as "Jihad-al-Akbar" and "Ghazwa-e-Hind" appeared in some online groups connected to the case.

Renwal additionally alleged that some chats and audio clips suggested instructions were being issued by individuals linked to Pakistan. Following these claims, Bajrang Dal submitted complaints to the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Rajasthan Chief Minister, seeking a probe by national-level agencies.

The organisation has maintained that the matter may involve a larger organised network operating through social media platforms and has called for a detailed investigation into all digital accounts and communications linked to the accused.

Police say several claims remain unverified

As public attention around the case grew, Kota Police clarified that many of the allegations remain unverified.

Kota City Additional Superintendent of Police Subhash Mishra said investigators have not found evidence of religious conversion.

"Any kind of religious conversion has not come to light. No facts related to the insult of Hindu deities have emerged in the investigation so far," Mishra said as reported by India Today.

He added that the investigation had established that the accused was associated with Telegram groups and was viewing and downloading obscene and pornographic material. Based on those findings, police registered the case under relevant legal provisions and proceeded with the arrest.

Mishra also stated that investigators had not found any audio material indicating a Pakistan connection and that no evidence warranting action under anti-conversion laws had emerged so far.

According to the India Today reports, Investigating Officer CI Mangilal said Sharma, a resident of Vigyan Nagar, had allegedly used the fake name Moin Khan while interacting on Telegram groups.

According to the officer, the accused downloaded videos and photographs from these groups and stored them on his device. He added that investigators have not yet established whether Sharma underwent circumcision, another claim made publicly in connection with the case.

Mangilal said the accused remains in judicial custody and that the investigation is continuing. Police are examining mobile phone data, social media activity and other digital evidence to determine the full scope of the case.