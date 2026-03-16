4 Years Of AAP Govt In Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann Lists Achievements As Congress, BJP Allege 'Betrayal, Loot And Drugs'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann | File Pic

Chandigarh: On the completion of four years of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday claimed the AAP government had fulfilled all guarantees made to the people through what he described as a ‘politics of work’.

Asserting that the trust reposed by the people after rejecting Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP had not been broken, the chief minister (CM) highlighted AAP government's key achievements including free electricity, daytime power for farmers, canal irrigation reaching 78% of fields, 65,000 government jobs and 5.5 lakh employment opportunities, along with expanded healthcare through Aam Aadmi Clinics and free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh.

He also said the government’s anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ (war against drugs), record investments of Rs 1.55 lakh crore and road safety reforms through the Sadak Surakhya Force reflected the government’s focus on rebuilding Punjab.

4 YEARS OF BETRAYAL, LOOT: CONG

However, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, held what he termed as the shameless lies of the AAP government claiming that it had fulfilled all its promises in four years instead of five.

He alleged, in reality these are four years of loot and betrayal and wasted opportunities with Punjab’s resources exploited, robbed and diverted for fighting elections in other states.

“The AAP government should also have claimed the credit for pushing Punjab down to the bottom on the fiscal health index among all the states in the country”, he remarked.

DEBT, GANGSTERISM, DRUGS: BJP

Meanwhile, the Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, also alleged that the government’s main achievements have been the heavy burden of debt on the state and the expansion of gangsterism and drugs.

Commenting on gangsterism, Jakhar held that due to daily criminal incidents, people are living in fear and insecurity. ``People are receiving extortion calls while the government continues claiming that everything is under control’’, he said and added that if the government’s claims of reducing or eliminating drugs were true, then police didn’t have to exhort people to keep night vigil by making village committees.