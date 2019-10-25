4 years after being called 'Delhi ka Darinda', Sarvjeet Bedi announced not-guilty by court

He wrote, "The Verdict is out. I am ACQUITTED! I wish to thank Waheguru ji for keeping His eye on me, and all of you for your tremendous support. My friends and well-wishers made it possible."

He thanked his mother for always standing by him, and also thanked Shikha Khanduja Kaul, who wrote a book on Sarvjeet’s experience. He said, "Most of all, my mother who stood by me like a pillar. Her faith in me was the major driving force that made me see each day with courage. And of course, Shikha Khanduja Kaul who has guided me through this. She is like an elder sister I never had. The book she has written on my case will be out soon!"

Shikha Khanduja Kaul who wrote a book on his case shared a post which said that Justice finally prevails over fake feminism.

Jasleen Kaur has been absent for all the court hearings since 2015. Her family had said that she moved to Canada after the 'molestation incident.' She later did apologize to the court for her absence, citing academic commitments.