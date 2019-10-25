4 years after being called 'Delhi ka Darinda', Sarvjeet Bedi announced not-guilty by court

4 years after Jasleen Kaur, a student of Delhi's St Stephens College posted a picture of Sarvjeet Singh Bedi on social media, calling him a harasser, the court is out with its verdict on the case and freed Sarvjeet of all charges.
Jasleen had shared a post on Facebook back in 2015 with Sarvjeet’s picture and accused him of verbally harassing and threatening her as she tried to get a picture of him.
The ‘Delhi ka Darinda’ as people named him after his picture went viral on social media, the man had lost his job and struggled to find another stable job for a long period. He also had a criminal case against him in Delhi and arrested within days of the incident.
Now, four years after the case started, Sarvjeet Singh Bedi has been announced not guilty by a Delhi court. Sarvjeet took to Facebook to announce his innocence as proven by law.
He wrote, "The Verdict is out. I am ACQUITTED! I wish to thank Waheguru ji for keeping His eye on me, and all of you for your tremendous support. My friends and well-wishers made it possible."
He thanked his mother for always standing by him, and also thanked Shikha Khanduja Kaul, who wrote a book on Sarvjeet’s experience. He said, "Most of all, my mother who stood by me like a pillar. Her faith in me was the major driving force that made me see each day with courage. And of course, Shikha Khanduja Kaul who has guided me through this. She is like an elder sister I never had. The book she has written on my case will be out soon!"
Shikha Khanduja Kaul who wrote a book on his case shared a post which said that Justice finally prevails over fake feminism.
Jasleen Kaur has been absent for all the court hearings since 2015. Her family had said that she moved to Canada after the 'molestation incident.' She later did apologize to the court for her absence, citing academic commitments.
