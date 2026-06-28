4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling From 10th Floor Of High-Rise Building In Delhi's Govindpuri - VIDEO

A four to five-year-old girl died after falling from the 10th floor of Asha Kiran Apartments in Delhi's Govindpuri area on Saturday, police said. The tragic incident triggered panic and grief among residents of the housing complex.

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According to police, the child sustained fatal injuries after the fall. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Investigators are now trying to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. Police are examining whether the girl fell from a balcony, a window, or if any other factor contributed to the tragedy. An investigation is underway.

The incident has once again highlighted safety concerns for children living in high-rise residential buildings. It underscores the need for parents and housing societies to ensure adequate safety measures, including secure balcony railings, childproof windows, and protective barriers, to prevent such accidents.