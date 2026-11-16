4-Year-Old Dies After Mother Beats Her Up For Eating Chhath Puja Offerings In Bihar

Reena Kumari beat up her daughter Suhani for touching offerings prepared for Chhath Puja. | X

The hustle and bustle in their household bordered on commotion as some family members went to prepare a ghat in Bihar's Samastipur for Chhath Puja. When they came back, celebrations turned to horror when it was found that Reena Kumari allegedly beat up her four-year-old daughter Suhani for eating festive offerings. Later, the girl died during treatment.

According to the child's father Raju Paswan, his wife Reena Kumari was home while others had gone out to make preparations for the festival on Sunday to prepare food items to be offered during the prayers. Suhani allegedly eating one of the offerings making them unfit for the rituals, which angered Reena. The woman beat her daughter and soon Suhani's condition began to worsen, per an NDTV report. Though she was rushed for treatment, doctors declared her brought dead.

Devastated by his daughter's loss, Paswan demanded the strictest possible punishment for his wife. He said he would raise their remaining children - seven-year-old Shivani Kumari and one-and-a-half-year-old Raja Kumar - without Reena. "What is the use of such a puja when my daughter is no longer alive?" he was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

Suhani's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination while Reena has been arrested.