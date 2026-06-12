4 Sites Identified For Coral Translocation On Nicobar West Coast | X / @Amarrrrz

Coral colonies and giant clams that are likely to be affected by the proposed transhipment port at Galathea Bay, part of the Great Nicobar Island (GNI) mega project, will be moved to four sites on the west coast of the islands, the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has announced.

ZSI informed the committee overseeing biodiversity-related issues under the project’s environmental management plan during its fourth meeting on November 7. The minutes of the meeting were made public by the Andaman and Nicobar Island Integrated Development Corporation Ltd (ANIIDCO) on June 10.

Tracking Every Colony

The minutes stated that ZSI has identified “four new translocation sites on the west coast of Great Nicobar Islands and undertake the translocation of coral colonies and Giant Clams from the project impact area as per EC (Environmental Clearance) and CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) clearance conditions prior to the commencement of project works.”

ZSI also said it will maintain systematic data on “translocated colonies with GPS tags to each colony to monitor its survival,” highlighting the scientific approach to conservation. This step comes amid concerns over the impact of development on fragile marine ecosystems in the region, Indian Express reports.

Committee Ensures Biodiversity Protection

The biodiversity committee was formed to ensure compliance with Environment Ministry conditions tied to the project’s EC. Its mandate includes overseeing wildlife conservation plans and mitigating project impacts on the endemic Nicobar Megapode, leatherback sea turtles, saltwater crocodiles, Nicobar macaques, Robber Crabs, coral colonies, and other island-specific birds.

Galathea Bay is considered one of the most important nesting sites globally for leatherback sea turtles. Two other committees focus on pollution-related measures and tribal welfare for Shompen and Nicobarese communities.

Coral Counts and Legal Oversight

During project appraisal and in a National Green Tribunal (NGT) challenge, ZSI had proposed translocating 16,150 coral colonies from Galathea Bay. A total of 20,668 colonies were found in a 10-hectare area, leaving 4,518 colonies under observation before decisions on their movement are made.

While the Centre claimed no corals exist on the eastern flank of Galathea Bay, environmental activist Ashish Kothari contested this before the NGT, citing government maps and ICRZ Plan reports. The tribunal ruled on February 16 that the ICRZ Notification, 2019, was not violated and instructed the Centre to protect coral reefs, including “coral regeneration” in designated areas.

Manpower and Monitoring in Place

ZSI confirmed at the meeting that it will seek approvals under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, before handling Schedule-I species such as corals and giant clams. It also stated that manpower has been deployed and survey equipment procured for monitoring coral reefs and intertidal marine fauna.

The Wildlife Institute of India, responsible for conserving Nicobar Megapode and leatherback turtles, reported 141 leatherback turtle nests during a recent survey, though it did not specify the survey period. Committee biodiversity expert Deepak Apte suggested prioritising satellite tagging to track turtle movements before project work begins.

Bird and Crab Surveys Underway

The Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History told the committee that a pilot survey of endemic and tree-cavity-nesting birds on GNI has been completed. A survey of Coconut Crabs is also in progress, reflecting ongoing efforts to understand and mitigate human impact on the island’s unique biodiversity.

This story underlines the delicate balance between development and conservation in ecologically sensitive regions like the Nicobar Islands, where scientific oversight and regulatory compliance are crucial to protecting endangered species while allowing infrastructure projects to proceed.