4 Sisters, Cousin Killed As College Bus Collides With Two-Wheeler Near Tiruchengode - VIDEO

Four girls from the same family were killed after the two-wheeler they were travelling on collided with a college bus near Sakkarampalayam junction, close to Tiruchengode in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district, on Thursday evening.

The deceased have been identified as 19-year-old Savitha, also known as Kalaiselvi, her younger sisters Nivetha, 17, and Dhanushree, 13, and their paternal uncle Ramesh Babu’s 12-year-old daughter Abinaya.

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Savitha, the eldest daughter of Sekar and Amutha, was reportedly riding the two-wheeler to pick up her younger sisters from Elachipalayam Government Higher Secondary School. Nivetha was a Class 11 student, while Dhanushree studied in Class 7. Abinaya was a Class 6 student.

The accident took place near a turn at Sakkarampalayam junction when a bus belonging to Muthayammal Engineering College, which was travelling from Rasipuram, collided with their two-wheeler. All four girls died in the crash.

Following the accident, Elachipalayam police recovered the bodies and sent them to Tiruchengode Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances that led to the fatal collision.