4 more J&K leaders released after 5 months of house arrest

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has released four more political leaders who were put under house arrest since August 5 last year, the day when Article 370 was revoked from the erstwhile state.

The leaders -- Nazir Gurezi of NC, Abdul Haq Khan of PDP, Mohammad Abbas Wani of People's Conference and Congress' Abdul Rashid -- were released on Friday evening.

They were placed under house arrest following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.