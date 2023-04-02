4 Indians among eight migrants found dead in human smuggling operation near Canada-US border | AP

Four Indian nationals were among the eight people killed in a human smuggling operation along the Canada-United States border on Friday.

The bodies were found on Friday in a marsh on the riverbank near Akwesasne, a community which straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York state. One other person is still missing.

Police say the deceased - believed to be two families of Indian and Romanian descent - were trying to cross into the US from Canada. Among them were two children under the age of three, both Canadian citizens.

Deceased were trying to cross the St Lawrence River into the United States from Canada

Police claimed that they were trying to cross the St Lawrence River into the United States from Canada.

"Unfortunately, these situations happen. It's not something new," Akwesasne Mohawk Police chief Shawn Dulude said of people trying to cross."We've seen it happen in the past, and hopefully as we move forward . it's something we can one day eliminate," the officer was quoted as saying by the Montreal Gazette newspaper.

In January 2022, the bodies of four Indians, including a baby, were found frozen in Manitoba near the Canada-US border. In April 2022, six Indian nationals were rescued from a sinking boat in the St. Regis River, which runs through Akwesasne Mohawk Territory.

In April 2022, six Indian nationals were rescued from a sinking boat in the St Regis River, which runs through Akwesasne Mohawk Territory.

(With agency inputs)