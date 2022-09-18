4 held for bomb blast on school roof in Bengal, BJP demands NIA probe | ANI

Kolkata: Four persons were arrested in the wee hours of Sunday in connection with a bomb blast in a school in the Titagarh area in North 24 Parganas.

According to the officer of Barrackpore Commissionerate, out of the four arrested persons, three of them are former students of the same school.

“We have found 10 bombs from the house of one of the arrested persons Md. Rehan. During the interrogation, we learned that due to discrepancies among some present students the bomb was hurled by four of them. We are trying to ascertain all possible reasons by interrogating them,” said the officer of the Barackpore Commissionerate.

However, after being produced in Barrackpore court the accused have been reportedly given police custody for 14 days.

It may be noted that on Saturday a crude bomb exploded at the roof of a school in the North 24 Parganas Titagarh area while the classes were going on.

The students and the teachers ran here and there as they got afraid due to the sound of the explosion. However, no one was injured.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that the education sector has started the final journey in the Trinamool Congress regime.

“Youths are moving freely with bombs and firearms. Even the school students are not safe here. Now even the parents will be afraid to send their wards to government schools,” said Ghosh.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari demanded an NIA probe into this incident.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said that BJP should not ‘politicize’ the incident.

“The police are doing their job and investigation is underway and the BJP should not politicize this incident,” said Roy.