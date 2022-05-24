4 dead, 5 injured as bus rams into truck in Kota

Kota: Four people were killed and five injured as a private bus in which they were travelling rammed into a truck here on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place around 3 am when the bus carrying nearly 50 passengers was on its way to Kanpur from Rajkot, Superintendent of Police, Kota (Rural), Kavendra Singh Sagar said.

The deceased were identified as Virendra, Narayan, Jitendra Singh and Jitu, Sagar said.

Prima facie, the driver lost control of the bus when he stuck his neck out of the window to spit tobacco, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Simliya, Netra Pal Singh said, adding that he is on the run.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SP said, adding that the injured are undergoing treatment.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 12:23 PM IST