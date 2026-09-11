4 Army Personnel Detained In Madras Regiment Arms Theft Case In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police have reportedly detained four people, all linked to the Army, in connection with the theft of service weapons from the Madras Regiment premises at Bolarum in Secunderabad.

Investigators are believed to have recovered AK-series rifles, INSAS rifles and nearly 1,200 rounds of ammunition from a concealed location in Hyderabad. However, officials have not formally confirmed the recovery, citing technical reasons.

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A former officer associated with the Madras Regiment is suspected of having masterminded the theft, according to sources. A senior police officer said investigators had made a breakthrough and detained several suspects, including serving or retired Army personnel and alleged associates from outside.

The officer said the suspects were being questioned to determine the motive and indicated that further arrests could follow based on evidence.

The case is being investigated by multiple agencies, including the NIA, Intelligence Bureau, Military Intelligence, Army authorities and Bolarum police, amid concerns over possible terror, extremist or organised crime links.

The theft came to light on August 31 after broken armoury locks were discovered. Five assault rifles, seven pistols, 21 magazines, ammunition and a night-vision device were initially reported missing.

Investigators are also probing security lapses, including the alleged shutdown of CCTV cameras between 10.30 pm and 7 am, while personnel with armoury access are being questioned and their communications analysed.