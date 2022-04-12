38th Siachen Day: Know all about 'Operation Meghdoot'

Indian Army marks Siachen Day on April 13 every year. The day is observed to commemorate the courage of the Indian Army under "Operation Meghdoot". The Day also honours Siachen Warriors serving their motherland successfully from the enemy.

Every year, the Indian Army commemorates by displaying the courage of Indian Army troops that are securing the coldest and highest battlefield in the world.

Launch of Operation 'MEGHDOOT'

Colonel Narendra Kumar, a reputed mountaineer and Commandant, of the Indian Armys' High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) came across a map in the possession of a German rafter, in 1977, which showed a dotted line joining NJ 9842 to the Karakoram pass thus depicting that the India-Pakistan boundary line ended at NJ 9842, following the UN-mediated ceasefire in 1949.

He then launched a couple of expeditions from 1977 onwards and unearthed the Pakistani plan to control the territory.

Pakistan had already taken the first few steps by opening the area to mountaineering expeditions by civilians and was inching towards gaining military control.

It was under these circumstances that 'Operation Meghdoot' was launched on 13 April 1984. In an unimaginable feat of grit and bravery, the Indian army gained control over the dominating heights on the main passes of the Saltoro ridge, Sia La and Bilafond La.

In 2003, Late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam became the first President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to visit the troops deployed in 'Operation Meghdoot.'

The Siachen Glacier is the highest battleground on earth, where India and Pakistan have fought intermittently since 1984. Both countries maintain a permanent military presence in the region at a height of over 6,000 metres (20,000 ft). More than 2,000 soldiers people have died in this inhospitable terrain, mostly due to weather extremes and the natural hazards of mountain warfare.

