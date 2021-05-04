3,57,229 cases and 3,449 deaths reported in last 24 hours as India's COVID-19 tally crosses 20 million

India on Tuesday recorded a grim milestone with the COVID19 case tally soaring past the 20 million mark. Recently cases have dropped marginally, with 3,57,229 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. At the same time, there were 3,20,289 discharges and 3,449 deaths recorded.

As per Health Ministry data, having hit a record high over more than four lakh cases in a single day, India has now shown a gradual dip over the past three days. While Tuesday's tally is still significantly higher than numbers from early April, it appears to coincide with projections that India would hit the peak of the second wave in the first week of May.

Within the country, Maharashtra continues to lead the case tally with more than 6.5 lakh active cases. Not too far behind is Karnataka with over 4.4 lakh active cases as of today morning. With the latest numbers, India's cumulative caseload since the pandemic began now stands at 2,02,82,833. At the same time, 15,89,32,921 vaccine doses have been administered.