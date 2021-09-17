e-Paper Get App

34,403 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours
India

Updated on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 10:47 AM IST

34,403 COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours; India's active tally drops to 3.39 lakh

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Pixabay |

India reported 34,403 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Friday morning also indicates that 37,950 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases has now dropped to 3.39 lakh.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 10:47 AM IST
