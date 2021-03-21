33% reservation for women in govt jobs, CAA implementation, and more: Amit Shah releases 'Sankalp Patra' for West Bengal

Kolkata: After attending a rally and a closed-door meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP’s election manifesto at Kolkata’s EZCC auditorium.

Highlighting the failure of the TMC for the last 10 years, the Union Home Minister promised a huge developmental plan that the BJP will take up if voted to power.

Calling himself to be a businessman, Shah said that in keeping with the West Bengal’s budget, the BJP had decided a host of projects for West Bengal.

“If voted to power the BJP government at the first cabinet meeting will implement Ayushman Bharat and CAA in West Bengal. Moreover, 33 percent reservation will be made for women in government jobs. Women irrespective of their caste will be given free education from KG to PG. Every woman can avail free public transport,” said Shah reading out the manifesto.

At a time when the farmers are agitating at Singhu border for over 100 days, to woo the farmers of West Bengal, the saffron camp promised to pay all the farmers pending 18 thousand rupees which the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee didn’t allow the BJP-led Central government to give through their Kisan Samman Niddhi yojana.

“We also promise to set up a price so that the farmers are benefited. We will also give them credit cards for One Nation One card,” said Shah.

Slamming the ruling TMC government for allegedly not allowing Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja and the organisers had to appeal to Calcutta High Court, the Union Home Minister said that the BJP government will make Durga Puja an International affair.

“All festivals will be celebrated in West Bengal under BJP regime, especially Durga and Saraswati puja. All the old temples of the state will be renovated and Adi Ganga and ghats of Hooghly river will also be renovated. The priests (purohit) will be given 30 thousand rupees pension every month,” said Shah.

Rubbishing the TMC’s allegation that the saffron camp doesn’t know Bengali and also that the BJP won’t do anything for Bengalis, Shah said that if voted to power the BJP government will try to make Bengali the official language of West Bengal.

“We will make Bengali compulsory in government offices and Bengali will be made compulsory till class 10 in all mediums. The BJP government will also try to make Bengali the official language of West Bengal,” said Shah, adding that a total of three AIIMS hospitals will be built in the state.

At a time when para teachers are protesting in Kolkata, the BJP manifesto said that all teachers will be brought under a proper wage system.

“There will be clearance in the entrance exams for jobs. All the teachers will be brought under a proper wage. 20 thousand crores will be given to develop the universities more,” stated Shah, claiming that the list is endless and urged everyone to vote for the BJP to bring in ‘Ashol Parivartan’ (real change).