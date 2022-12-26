e-Paper Get App
31 kg ganja-laced chocolates seized from Bihar peddler in Hyderabad

Acting on information, a team apprehended him while he was reportedly selling the chocolates.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
31 kg ganja-laced chocolates seized from Bihar peddler in Hyderabad | Representative image
A inter-State drug-peddler was taken into custody here on Monday for allegedly peddling ganja-laced chocolates and 31 kg of the narcotic seized from him, police said. The accused hails from Bihar, the police said.

Acting on information, a team apprehended him while he was reportedly selling the chocolates, said a release from the Hyderabad police. 

Man travelled to & fro Bihar to Hyderabad

The accused, aged 41, brought the laced chocolates from Bihar and was selling them for Rs 20- Rs 50 each, the police said. The seized items weighed 31 kg.

The man has been residing here since 2015, visiting Bihar to purchase the spiked confectionery every two months and selling the items in Hyderabad city, the police said.

article-image

