300DeathsAtProtest: Twitterati pay tribute to farmers who died during Delhi border protests

For nearly four months now, thousands farmers have been camped around Delhi's borders protesting against three contentious farm laws. They have taken out rallies and protest marches, held talks with the Centre, and received widespread support from Opposition parties. Despite this, a consensus is yet to be reached.

And as the protests stretch on, the death toll has continued to rise. According to an update shared by the Kisan Ekta Morcha on Thursday, there have been 300 deaths over the last few months. While some have died in accidents or taken their own lives, others have succumbed to the weather or other natural ailments such as heart attacks.

Reiterating their call to action against the BJP, the Kisan Ekta Morcha led the deluge of tweets highlighting the casualties. Since early in the morning, the hashtag '300 Deaths At Protest' has been a top trend on Twitter with thousands lending their support and paying tribute.