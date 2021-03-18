300DeathsAtProtest: Twitterati pay tribute to farmers who died during Delhi border protests

For nearly four months now, thousands farmers have been camped around Delhi's borders protesting against three contentious farm laws. They have taken out rallies and protest marches, held talks with the Centre, and received widespread support from Opposition parties. Despite this, a consensus is yet to be reached.
And as the protests stretch on, the death toll has continued to rise. According to an update shared by the Kisan Ekta Morcha on Thursday, there have been 300 deaths over the last few months. While some have died in accidents or taken their own lives, others have succumbed to the weather or other natural ailments such as heart attacks.
Reiterating their call to action against the BJP, the Kisan Ekta Morcha led the deluge of tweets highlighting the casualties. Since early in the morning, the hashtag '300 Deaths At Protest' has been a top trend on Twitter with thousands lending their support and paying tribute.
While the lack of official data makes it difficult to ascertain exactly how many people with links to the protests have passed away, the majority of the victims seem to be from Punjab. In mid-February, the Sanyukat Kisan Morcha had pegged the casualties at nearly 250 people, nothing that more than 200 people from Punjab had died. Others hailing from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand have also died.
"I request to @UNHumanRights @BarackObama @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and other leaders, stand with Indian farmers for their rights. Over 300 farmers have been died at protest sites asking for their rights. How many more deaths will make Modi repeal these farm laws?" asked Punjab Ekta Party chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira.
"Farmers work so we can eat. Make sure to thank a farmer for the food on your table by supporting them in their fight!" urged one Twitter user.
"This is not a war! These are the farmers of your nation!! They give us food. Respect them please!" urged another sharing pictures from the protests.
Take a look at some of the other posts:
