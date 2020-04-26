300 terrorists waiting in PoK for intrusion; Army recalibrates

Srinagar/New Delhi: With around 300 terrorists reported to be waiting across the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to sneak into Kashmir Valley, the Indian Army is taking steps to “recalibrate” its counter-infiltration grid and counter-insurgency strategies to check the intrusion.

Lt Gen BS Raju, commanding the strategically located XV corps in Kashmir, has asked his formations to take adequate precautions during patrolling along the LoC in view of the virus outbreak with the possibility of the infiltrating terrorists having infection not being ruled out.

The field intelligence units of the Army coupled with inputs comprising HUMINT (human intelligence) and TECHINT (technical intelligence) indicate that around 300 terrorists, mainly of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), are waiting across the border to sneak in, officials said, citing reports from Srinagar collated in the national capital.

About 16 launch pads along LoC were activated in recent weeks by the Pakistan Army and ISI, which included those located in difficult terrains like Nowshera and Chhamb from where the terrorists are known to enter Gulmarg of north Kashmir.