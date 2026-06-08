3 Rajasthan Rajya Sabha Candidates Set For Unopposed Election As Nomination Deadline Ends | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: All three candidates, two from the BJP and one from Congress, are likely to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, as no other nomination was received on Monday, the last day of filing nominations.

In charge of Haryana BJP, Satish Punia and National Secretary Alka Gurjar filed their nominations as BJP candidates on Monday, while Niraj Dangi of Congress has already filed his candidature.

Three seats got vacant for the upper house from the state, and no other nomination has been filed, so the election for the seats will be unopposed. The candidates will be awarded the certificates on the 11th of June after the withdrawal of nominations.

As per the strength of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, a candidate needs 51 votes to win, and given the numbers in the house, the BJP could get only two seats, and one has to go to Congress.