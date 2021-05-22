3 quizzed by intelligence officers, cops

Mhow (MP)

Three persons, including two women, were detained for allegedly indulging in "suspicious activities" in the Army area here in Madhya Pradesh and being questioned by intelligence agencies and the police, officials said on Saturday.

Indore Zone IG of Police HC Mishra said the trio was not taken into custody yet as preliminary questioning is underway.

Asked if the trio was communicating with their "contacts" in Pakistan over the phone, the IG said, "Not only on phone, there are some facts which could be confirmed only during the investigation. All material recovered from them is being examined thoroughly".

"Based on the intelligence inputs, two women and a man were detained. Their interrogation so far revealed they were involved in suspicious activities. Apart from the police multiple agencies are involved in questioning the trio," he said. The detained man and women are residents of Lakshmi Vihar colony situated at Gawli Palasiya village in Mhow, 37 km away from Indore, police said.

Sources said, Army intelligence officials had been tailing the trio for the last month and found them taking photos of the Military Hospital and other Army buildings near Mall Road in Mhow on Wednesday evening.