3 Men On Bike Flung Into Air After Being Hit By Speeding Car In UP's Bijnor; 1 Killed - VIDEO

A tragic road accident on Chandpur Bypass Road in Bijnor late Saturday night claimed the life of one man and left two others critically injured. CCTV footage of the horrific collision surfaced on Sunday, showing a speeding car ramming into a motorcycle with such force that all three riders were flung into the air. The bike’s rider, identified as Akhilesh, an inter-college clerk, was dragged on the car’s bonnet.

According to reports, Akhilesh, a native of Mainpuri and employed as a clerk at Dayanand Inter College in Heempur Deepa, lived on rent in the Syau area of Chandpur. On Saturday evening, he had attended a wedding in Ismailpur along with his neighbour Abhishek and Abhishek’s young son, Yuvi. The trio was returning on a single motorcycle when, near Kafeel Nursing Home, a high-speed car crashed into the bike before they could react.

Eyewitnesses said the impact was so severe that all three sustained major injuries to the head, arms, and legs. Locals rushed to the spot and alerted the police and ambulance services. The injured were taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared Akhilesh dead. Abhishek and his son, who suffered serious injuries, were referred to Moradabad for advanced treatment and are currently admitted at a private hospital.

The motorcycle was completely destroyed in the crash, while the front portion of the car was found heavily damaged. A sticker on the car’s front glass read, “District Vice President, Bhartiya Goraksha Vahini, Bijnor, UP.” The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident, abandoning the vehicle.

Police have seized the car and launched an investigation. Chandpur Circle Officer Desh Deepak Singh said, “One person has died and two others are injured in the accident. The driver is absconding. No complaint has been filed yet. Strict action will be taken once a formal complaint is received.”