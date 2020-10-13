3 Maharashtra National Law Universities allot seats under Maratha quota, take back after legal notice

Despite an interim stay by the Supreme Court on admissions in educational institutions under the Maratha quota, the Maharashtra National Law Universities in Mumbai, Nashik and Aurangabad declared a provisional merit list last week and allotted seats to students. They, however, withdrew the lists following a legal notice.

Admissions across Maharashtra are on hold following a stay on the 12% quota, doled out by the state after terming the Marathas a Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC).

On October 9, the three NLUs announced a provisional merit list for admissions to Bachelor of Law (LLB), Undergradute (UG) and Master of Law (LLM) programmes on the basis of common law admission test (CLAT) scores with seats blocked for the SEBC.

Sanjeet Shukla, representative of Youth for Equality, an NGO fighting against SEBC quota, sent out a legal notice to the universities. The notice said, "The SEBC Act, 2018 is under challenge before the Supreme Court. On September 9, the court has passed an interim order which states admissions to educational institutions for the academic year 2020-21 shall be made without reference to the reservations provided in the Act."

Shukla told FPJ, "It was a breach of the SC interim order as it clearly states that admissions to educational institutions under SEBC category or Maratha quota are currently stayed in Maharashtra."