3 Kanpur Clerks Demoted To Peon Posts After Failing Typing Test Twice | Representational Image

Kanpur: In a strict administrative action, the Kanpur district administration has demoted three junior clerks to Class IV posts after they failed to clear a mandatory typing test despite being given multiple opportunities.

District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh ordered the demotion of Neha Srivastava, Amit Kumar Yadav and Premnath Yadav following a review of their performance. The three employees failed to achieve the minimum required typing speed of 25 words per minute in both the initial test and a second attempt conducted after a warning.

Officials said the employees had earlier failed the test in 2024 and were given another chance to meet the prescribed standard. However, their inability to qualify even in the second attempt led to the decision.

The three were appointed in 2023 under the compassionate grounds quota for dependents of deceased government employees and were posted as junior clerks at the Kanpur Collectorate.

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According to officials, the action was taken to maintain administrative discipline and ensure efficiency in routine office work, including file noting, drafting and documentation, which require basic typing proficiency.

The district administration maintained that clerical positions demand minimum technical skills and that repeated failure to meet such standards affects overall functioning of government offices.

The move is being seen as a signal of stricter enforcement of service rules and performance benchmarks in district-level administration.