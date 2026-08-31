3 Indians Rescued By Nepali Army From Flood-Hit Rasuwa Village; Embassy Facilitates Return | X - navsri6619

Three Indian nationals and their Nepali colleague have been rescued by the Nepali Army from Chilime village in flood-hit Rasuwa district, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava said on Monday.

The rescue comes as India continues to support Nepal in relief and rescue operations after devastating flash floods swept through northern and central parts of the country on Aug 26.

Death Toll Crosses 900

The disaster has claimed more than 900 lives, while over 4,000 people remained missing as of Monday, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

"Met 3 Indian nationals and their Nepali colleague, who were rescued by the Nepali Army from Chilime village, which was badly affected by flash floods in #Rasuwa. We thank the Nepali Army for their help." Srivastava said in a post on X.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is facilitating the return of the rescued Indian nationals to India, he said.

Indian Teams Join Rescue, Identification Efforts

India has deployed specialised teams to help Nepal with rescue operations and the identification of victims, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

A 19-member Indian forensics team began working in Kathmandu on Sunday to strengthen the analysis of DNA samples used to identify mortal remains. An Indian tunnel rescue team also continued operations at hydropower sites in Chilime and Langtang.

Expert teams from India and China are assisting Nepal's rescue teams in tracing 933 workers and employees at various hydropower project sites who have been out of contact since Aug 26, according to the NDRRMA. Many are believed to be trapped in tunnels.

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Flash Floods Devastate Bhotekoshi River Corridor

The flash floods are believed to have been triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border. The floods swept through the Bhotekoshi River corridor, destroying homes, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The Indian Embassy has continued to facilitate the return of Indian nationals rescued from flood-affected areas.