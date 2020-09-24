3 days after SOS, J & K lawyer shot

40-year-old lawyer was shot dead at his house by suspected terrorists in Srinagar on Thursday. The lawyer, Babar Qadri, was a regular in TV news debates and used to write op-eds in local newspapers.Just three days ago he had tweeted a screenshot and requested the police to file a case against a Facebook user for spreading "wrong campaign" against him.

"I urge the state Police administration to register FIR against this person who has spread wrong information that I work for agencies. This untrue statement can lead to threat to my life," Qadri wrote in his last tweet.He is the second public person to be shot dead by terrorists in the last 24 hours. Bhupinder Singh, a block development council chairman in Budgam district, was shot dead on Wednesday night.