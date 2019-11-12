3 children among 16 killed in J&K after vehicle skids off highway

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir): At least 16 people, including three children, were killed after a commercial vehicle carrying them skidded off the Batote-Kishtwar national highway in Doda on Tuesday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda said, "Sixteen people have been killed and one injured in a road accident near Doda town this afternoon. The deceased include four women and three children.
"The accident occurred when a vehicle carrying more than a dozen passengers skidded off the road and fell down Batote - Kishtwar national highway," the SSP added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)