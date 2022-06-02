'2nd Kashmiri Pandit exodus in progress': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Centre over targeted killings in Kashmir | Twitter/@aimim_national

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday attacked the Centre over the targeted killings of civilians including Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley.

Taking to Twitter, the Hyderabad MP tweeted a video posted by a National Conference leader which reportedly showed Kashmiri Pandits packing their bags and leaving the Kashmir valley. Attacking the Centre over this, Owaisi said the second Kashmiri Pandit exodus is in progress.

“A second #KashmiriPandit exodus is in progress. @PMOIndia is alone responsible for this. Mistakes of 1989 are being repeated by his govt. Political leaders of valley have no levers & left with no political legitimacy. Modi govt is busy promoting movies,” Owaisi tweeted.

“Just like 1987 assembly election was rigged; new delimitation has gerrymandered constituencies. BJP has only used Pandits for politics. They say “What about Pandits?!” only when questions are raised about their own history of riots. Pandits serve no other purpose for BJP,” he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, in the wake of targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandit and non-local government employees in the Valley, hundreds of government employees took out a march today to demand their immediate transfer to their respective home districts in J&K's Jammu city.

The protesting Kashmiri Pandit employees and others posted in the Valley carried placards with pictures of their colleague Rajni Bala, school teacher who was killed by terrorists at a school in Kulgam district on Tuesday.

The protesters demanded their relocation to home districts in various places of Jammu division.

The protesters said they will not resume their duties as the government has allegedly failed to stop targeted killings and provide a secure atmosphere to them.

(With IANS inputs)